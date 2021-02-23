899 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $320.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.51. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

