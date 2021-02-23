$794.72 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $794.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $860.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,617.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.44. 86,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,135. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

