$770.18 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post $770.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.20 million and the highest is $790.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $636.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.33. 16,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $61.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

