$716.72 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce $716.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $724.77 million and the lowest is $705.80 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $676.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.47. The company had a trading volume of 40,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,615. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.59 and its 200 day moving average is $191.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.