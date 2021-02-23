$6.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post sales of $6.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.87 billion and the lowest is $6.64 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $25.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.71 billion to $26.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.17. 76,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.54. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

