$6.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce earnings of $6.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.23. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share of $2.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $15.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.
NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after buying an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after buying an additional 158,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 282,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after buying an additional 110,350 shares during the last quarter.
NXST traded up $8.56 on Tuesday, reaching $137.06. 21,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
