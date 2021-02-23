$6.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce earnings of $6.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.23. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share of $2.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $15.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after buying an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after buying an additional 158,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 282,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after buying an additional 110,350 shares during the last quarter.

NXST traded up $8.56 on Tuesday, reaching $137.06. 21,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

