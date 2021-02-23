$590.19 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report sales of $590.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.54 million and the highest is $610.97 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $682.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:EQR traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. 2,543,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Equity Residential by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Equity Residential by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 254,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 137,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

