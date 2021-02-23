5,468 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 320,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average is $125.35. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.