$499.31 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report sales of $499.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.12 million and the highest is $512.59 million. Gentex posted sales of $453.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,572 shares of company stock worth $902,948. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.67. 1,287,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,995. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

