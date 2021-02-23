4,915 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.
Thomson Reuters Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.
