4,915 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

