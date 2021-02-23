450,840 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,622,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Steel Dynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

STLD stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

