44,362 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 708,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 63,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 334,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

SFM opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

