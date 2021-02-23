$426.54 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report $426.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.20 million and the lowest is $424.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $346.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

LFUS stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.89. The company had a trading volume of 107,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,139. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total transaction of $1,812,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,047 shares in the company, valued at $71,533,836.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,869 shares of company stock worth $14,145,874. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Littelfuse by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $41,066,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,433 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Littelfuse by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

