4,100 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

