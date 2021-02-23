$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the lowest is $4.03 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $17.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $18.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $89.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

