3,766 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.