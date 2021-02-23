373,157 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 373,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 66.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 61.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 371,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 141,486 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 32.2% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 19,139 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

NYSE ORCC opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

