$3.50 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to announce sales of $3.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $33.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.60 million, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $36.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 185,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,557. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

