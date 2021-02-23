$3.50 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to announce sales of $3.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $33.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.60 million, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $36.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 185,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,557. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.