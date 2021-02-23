2key.network (2KEY) Market Cap Tops $2.59 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $440,169.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00716764 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00037292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003423 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,141,920 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.