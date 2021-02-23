26,284 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

