$23.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to announce $23.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.06 billion and the lowest is $22.54 billion. Facebook posted sales of $17.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $108.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 billion to $113.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $129.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.77 billion to $135.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,298,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,207,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.40. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $741.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

