220,701 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LI. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter worth $38,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

