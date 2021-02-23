220,400 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 220,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Yum China stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 95,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

