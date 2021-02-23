$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.19. 1,752,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

