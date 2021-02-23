$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.19. 1,752,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.