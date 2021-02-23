$197.70 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce sales of $197.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.60 million to $205.80 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $249.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $786.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $791.00 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $825.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

SFNC opened at $28.69 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.