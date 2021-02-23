180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $4.80. 1,711,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,947,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13.
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.
About 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
