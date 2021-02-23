17,680 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 72,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 62,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 115.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

