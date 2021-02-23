17,680 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 72,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 62,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
AMD opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 115.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.14.
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
