15,821 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.98.

Tilray stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

