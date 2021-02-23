1,506 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after buying an additional 137,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,009,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,411,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

CB stock opened at $168.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

