$150.10 Million in Sales Expected for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will announce $150.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $151.30 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $155.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $559.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $558.70 million to $561.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $601.70 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $603.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Several analysts recently commented on SIC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ SIC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.47. 60,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,224. The stock has a market cap of $241.05 million, a PE ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

