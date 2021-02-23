$13.52 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report sales of $13.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.47 million to $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $51.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.98 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.33 million, with estimates ranging from $53.31 million to $58.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. 131,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,532. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

