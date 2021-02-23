$13.52 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report sales of $13.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.47 million to $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $51.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.98 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.33 million, with estimates ranging from $53.31 million to $58.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. 131,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,532. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.