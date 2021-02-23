$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.51. 1,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 42,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

