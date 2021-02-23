$1.86 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report sales of $1.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $8.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $170.37 million, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $900.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.51. 11,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,069. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

