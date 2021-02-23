$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 615,619 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after purchasing an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 228,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 423,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

