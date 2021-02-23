$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $899.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.49.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.