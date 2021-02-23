$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Kontoor Brands also reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 70.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 229.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 37,399 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. 11,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,772. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $47.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

