-$0.58 EPS Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 177.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $335.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

