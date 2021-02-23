$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $485.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

