-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,714,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total transaction of $9,634,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,076,090.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MongoDB by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $392.56 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.75 and a 200 day moving average of $289.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -90.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.