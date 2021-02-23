$0.30 EPS Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. MEDNAX reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 70,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 22,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,117. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

