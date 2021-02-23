$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.26. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $18,165,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.