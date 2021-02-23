$0.18 EPS Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barings BDC.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.36 million, a P/E ratio of -234.75 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 111.48%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

