-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Daré Bioscience posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Daré Bioscience.

A number of brokerages have commented on DARE. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daré Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.35% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

