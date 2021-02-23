$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 287,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.57. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,834.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

