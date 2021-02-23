$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Tenaris reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

TS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 25.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

