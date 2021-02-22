ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 276,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 61,481 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

ZI opened at $54.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $4,121,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $7,361,641.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock valued at $258,463,216 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

