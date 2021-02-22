ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI opened at $54.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $4,121,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $7,361,641.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock valued at $258,463,216 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.