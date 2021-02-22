Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $18.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $398.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

