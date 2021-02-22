Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.40

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $52.33, with a volume of 3498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,476 shares of company stock worth $7,537,653. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

