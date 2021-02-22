Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Lowered by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 867,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,606,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.11. 11,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,897. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

